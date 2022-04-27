Main events scheduled for Thursday, April 28

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, April 28: -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Japan through April 29. -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Preliminary industrial production indexes for March and fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m. -- 70 years since Japan restored sovereignty under San Francisco Peace Treaty.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News