Main events scheduled for Thursday, April 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, April 28: -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Japan through April 29. -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Preliminary industrial production indexes for March and fiscal 2021 to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m. -- 70 years since Japan restored sovereignty under San Francisco Peace Treaty.