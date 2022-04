Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its domestic output in fiscal 2021 fell 5.4 percent from the previous year to 2,760,843 units, its lowest in 45 years, due to supply chain disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the global market, the Japanese automaker sold 9,511,558 cars, up 4.7 percent. Its domestic sales slipped 9.3 percent to 1,395,920 vehicles for the second straight year of decline.