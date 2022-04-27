BOJ likely to stand pat on policy but Kuroda faces pressure on yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged at its regular two-day policy meeting from Wednesday as it sees a recent pickup in inflation will be transitory. Facing the risk that staying the course would accelerate the yen's depreciation, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is being pressed to explain the rationale behind the BOJ's decision amid growing concerns that the weaker yen is exacerbating the pain for resource-poor Japan by boosting import costs. Financial markets are looking for any change in how the BOJ sees the yen's weakness after the Japanese curren...