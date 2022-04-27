Tokyo stocks fall on fears of further lockdowns in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, weighed down by concern over the possibility of additional COVID-19 lockdowns in China and their impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 313.48 points, or 1.17 percent, from Tuesday at 26,386.63. The broader Topix index finished 17.75 points, or 0.94 percent, lower at 1,860.76. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by securities house, pulp and paper, and rubber product issues.