Soccer: Japan to play Brazil in World Cup warmup in June

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will play Brazil at Tokyo's National Stadium on June 6 in preparation for this year's World Cup in Qatar, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday. The friendly against the five-time World Cup winners, currently No. 1 in world, will be one of four matches the Samurai Blue will play as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup series, including a June 2 clash against Paraguay in Sapporo. Japan, ranked 23rd, have never beaten Brazil, recording 10 losses and two draws in their previous meetings. The two sides met most recently in a November 2017 friendly, with Japan breaking an 11-year goal drou...