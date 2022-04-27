China's leading drone maker suspends business in Russia, Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

China's world-leading drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. has said it will suspend all business activities in both Russia and Ukraine, with fears mounting that Moscow is using the company's products to attack the neighboring country. The move came after Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in a Twitter post last month that Russian troops are using DJI products to navigate their missiles to kill "civilians." Despite the war intensifying since it was launched by Moscow on Feb. 24, China has shied away from criticizing the Russian invasion of Uk...