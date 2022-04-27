Operator of missing Hokkaido boat apologizes for "wrong judgment"

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of a tour boat that disappeared off Hokkaido last weekend with 26 people aboard publicly apologized Wednesday for causing the fatal accident, admitting its decision to give the green light to depart despite the chance of bad weather was inappropriate. "I made the final decision to depart on the condition that the captain make the decision to turn back if the seas got rough," Seiichi Katsurada, the president of Shiretoko Yuransen, said in his first press conference since the 19-ton Kazu I went missing Saturday. "In retrospect, my judgment was wrong." Katsurada said he and Noriyuki ...