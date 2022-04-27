Soccer: Japan's Kawasaki lose 3-2 to South Korea's Ulsan in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale suffered a major setback in their bid for an Asian Champions League knockout-stage berth Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Group I opponents Ulsan Hyundai in Malaysia. Leandro Damiao struck a brace for the J-League champions, who were left ruing missed chances and crucial defensive lapses against the South Koreans, who they had played to a 1-1 deadlock in their opening group-stage match. Coming off a 5-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, Toru Oniki's men looked to cement their place on top of the tightly contested group but quickly fell behind against Ulsan, who eliminated Kawa...