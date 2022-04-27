Soccer: Japan's Kawasaki lose 3-2 to South Korea's Ulsan in ACL

Sports

Kawasaki Frontale suffered a major setback in their bid for an Asian Champions League knockout-stage berth Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Group I opponents Ulsan Hyundai in Malaysia. Leandro Damiao struck a brace for the J-League champions, who were left ruing missed chances and crucial defensive lapses against the South Koreans, who they had played to a 1-1 deadlock in their opening group-stage match. Coming off a 5-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, Toru Oniki's men looked to cement their place on top of the tightly contested group but quickly fell behind against Ulsan, who eliminated Kawa...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer