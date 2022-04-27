Osaka city to enact 3-month base water rates exemption as bills soar

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka city households are to be exempt from water service base rates for three months starting with July bills, the city government said Wednesday as part of financial support measures amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and soaring prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The system will not be means-tested for low earners, meaning it applies to all of Osaka's around 1.69 million households receiving water services, the city government said. Base monthly rates for water and sewerage services are 935 yen ($7.3) and 605 yen respectively for 1,540 yen per month. Osaka is Japan's third mos...