Baseball: Swallows blast their way to 8-2 win over Carp

Home runs from Tetsuto Yamada, Munetaka Murakami and Yasutaka Shiomi powered the Yakult Swallows to an 8-2 victory over the Hiroshima Carp in the Central League on Wednesday. Yamada put the Japan Series champions on the board in the opening frame at Mazda Stadium, blasting a solo shot to left off a 1-1 fastball from Hiroshima starter Hiroki Tokoda (2-1). The Swallows added three runs in the second, with Shiomi finding the gap to left for two RBIs and Yamada grounding through center for another. Murakami went deep in the fourth, launching righty Takuya Yasaki's second pitch over center to score...