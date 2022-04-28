Tokyo stocks open higher on firm U.S. Dow Jones index, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday after an overnight advance on the U.S. Dow Jones index and rises in some export-oriented shares aided by the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 38.64 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday to 26,425.27. The broader Topix index was up 7.80 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,868.56. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 128.42-45 yen compared with 128.38-48 yen in New York and 12...