Japan's March industrial output rises 0.3% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output rose 0.3 percent in March from the previous month for the second consecutive month of increase, government data showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 96.5 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 2.0 percent climb in February. The index of industrial shipments grew 0.5 percent to 93.2 while that of inventories fell 0.6 percent to 100.7. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to advance 5.8...