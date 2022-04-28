Baseball: Fiery Biddle quickly finds his feet in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Adjusting to Japanese baseball can be tough, as many former MLB players can attest, but Jesse Biddle has hit the ground running, competing with visible energy as a member of the Osaka-based Orix Buffaloes' bullpen. The 1.96-meter lefty has quickly gained attention among Japanese baseball fans on social media, who have shared images of his animated reaction after retiring batters for the defending Pacific League champions. His upbeat demeanor makes him appear more settled than one might expect, given his delayed arrival in Japan due to the country's tight coronavirus border controls. "This is m...