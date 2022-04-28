Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weak yen, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks traded higher Thursday morning, supported by the weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar and a slew of upbeat earnings reports from Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 162.19 points, or 0.61 percent, from Wednesday to 26,548.82. The broader Topix index was up 18.54 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,879.30. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, glass and ceramics product, and chemical issues.