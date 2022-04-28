FEATURE: Indian builds Taj Mahal-replica home for universal love, beloved wife

Newsfrom Japan

The Taj Mahal in India is both one of the finest architectural structures of the nation's Muslim era and a representation of the epitome of love, with the millions who visit each year witnessing firsthand the physical representation of Shah Jahan's dedication to his dead wife. For Anand Prakash Chouksey, the ivory-white mausoleum has been a huge inspiration in life and after researching for many years the 52-year-old education entrepreneur decided to build a replica in his hometown in the central state Madhya Pradesh. "I visited Taj Mahal more than three times. I love that building because it'...