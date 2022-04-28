Japan's Cabinet OKs 1.5 tril. yen use of reserve funds for stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

The Cabinet approved Thursday a plan to use 1.51 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) from reserve funds for fiscal 2022 to partly finance Japan's economic package to help ease the impact on households and smaller companies from rising prices. Prime Minister Fumiko Kishida also plans to compile a supplementary budget for the fiscal year that started this month to cover the shortfall of the 6.2 trillion yen stimulus package, as the Russian war on Ukraine has affected a nascent recovery in the Japanese economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The government is aiming to submit a draft extra budget to parl...