Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slumped to the 130 range against the U.S. dollar on Thursday for the first time since April 2002, after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy as its board meeting ended the same day. The yen was trading in the 115 range against the dollar at the beginning of the year before it weakened rapidly amid the prospect of a divergence in monetary policy between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve.