Yen falls to 20-year low in 130 zone vs. dollar after BOJ meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slumped to the 130 range against the U.S. dollar on Thursday for the first time since April 2002, after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy at its board meeting that ended the same day. The yen was trading in the lower 130 range in the afternoon in Tokyo, plunging from the lower 128 zone quoted in the morning. On the stock market, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 461.27 points, or 1.75 percent, from Wednesday at 26,847.90. The broader Topix index finished 38.86 points, or 2.09 percent, higher at 1,899.62. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers ...