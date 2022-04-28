ANA forecasts return to profit in FY 2022 amid recovering demand

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Thursday it plans to return to the black for the business year ending next March as it expects travel demand to recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. expects a net profit of 21 billion yen ($164 million) in the current fiscal year. The company posted a net loss of 143.63 billion yen for the year ended in March, the second consecutive year of loss, as the prolonged pandemic continued to dent air travel demand. Revenue rose 40.0 percent to 1.02 trillion yen, the company said.