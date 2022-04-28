Baseball: Angels' Ohtani gets win, has 1st three-hit game of 2022

Shohei Ohtani showed power at the plate and on the mound as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 Wednesday night in a 25-hit slugfest. Ohtani (2-2), making his fourth pitching start this year, survived a rough beginning to deliver the win, the Angels' fourth straight. The Angels moved into first place in the American League West, a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners. The right-hander surrendered Jose Ramirez's two-run first-inning homer, but retired the last eight hitters he faced before departing after throwing 86 pitches in five innings. He allowed two earned runs on ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News