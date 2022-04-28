U.S., Japan push for open internet amid rise of authoritarianism

Newsfrom Japan

The United States, Japan and the European Union on Thursday endorsed a declaration to promote an open and free internet amid concerns over what they view as "digital authoritarianism" seen in countries such as Russia and China. According to the U.S. government, more than 55 global partners, including the Group of Seven industrialized nations, Australia, Taiwan and Ukraine, joined the launch of the initiative, opposing the use of digital tools to repress freedom of expression and deny other human rights and fundamental freedoms. "We are united by a belief in the potential of digital technologie...