Soccer: Late Otsu brace earns rare win for Jubilo

Yuki Otsu's late brace brought Jubilo Iwata from behind in Thursday's 2-1 J-League first-division victory over Nagoya Grampus. The win at Yamaha Stadium in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, was Jubilo's first league win in seven games and their second of the season. Trailing since the 43rd minute, Otsu headed in the 84th-minute equalizer from a Yasuhito Endo corner, banking the ball in off the near post. In the hosts' next possession, Yuto Suzuki headed down a long ball into the box. Otsu collected it, dribbled away from one defender then turned and fired in the 85th-minute winner from the edge of t...