Main events scheduled for May 2-8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 2-8: May 2 (Mon) -- Survey on consumer trends for April to be released by Cabinet Office. -- New-vehicle sales figures for April to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. May 3 (Tue) -- Constitution Day, national holiday. -- Akasaka Palace to open for public during night time for 3 days. May 4 (Wed) -- Greenery Day, national holiday. May 5 (Thu) -- Children's Day, national holiday. May 6 (Fri) -- Japan Airlines to release FY 2021 earnings. -- Two-day festival featuring movies about same-sex marriages starts in Tokyo. May 7 (Sat) -- No major ...