Baseball: Yoza bails out Lions in win over Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Kaito Yoza provided some clutch relief, helping the Seibu Lions to a 4-2 Pacific League win over the SoftBank Hawks on Thursday. The submarine right-hander inherited a one-out bases-loaded pickle at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome after Seibu's starting pitcher, Burch Smith, came out hurt with the Lions leading 3-1. "We had a time out, so I was able to warm up until I was ready," Yoza (1-1) said. "(The pitching coach) just told me, 'Go out there and do your best,' and I just pitched for all I was worth." Yoza got a pair of fly outs and went on to allow one run on five hits over 3-2/3 innings. With two o...