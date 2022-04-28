Soccer: F Marinos remain top of group in Asian Champions League

Newsfrom Japan

A first-half penalty by Yokohama F Marinos's Marcos Junior and a second-half header by defender Shinnosuke Hatanaka secured a well-deserved 2-0 Asian Champions League win Thursday over Vietnamese club Hoang Anh Gia Lai to remain top of Group H. At Ho Chi Minh City's San van dong Thong Nhat stadium, Marcos Junior broke the scoreless deadlock in the 36th minute from the penalty spot, after Teruhito Nakagawa was brought down in the penalty area. Marinos nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes into the second half when Leo Ceara headed a long Marcos Junior cross off the post, but sealed the win with less...