Soccer: Kamada winner hands Frankfurt edge in Europa League semifinals

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored the winner as Eintracht Frankfurt edged past West Ham 2-1 away from home on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. The 25-year-old continued to excel in the tournament, netting for the fifth time this campaign as he moved one goal shy of the top of the scoring chart, placing joint second. While sitting ninth in the German Bundesliga, Frankfurt eliminated Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the tournament and they picked up where they left off by going ahead within the first minute at London Stadium. Kamada fed lone forward ...