Travelers crowd trains, airports as Golden Week holiday begins

Newsfrom Japan

Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years. Transportation reservations have increased sharply compared with those a year earlier, although they have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Haneda airport in Tokyo was crowded from early morning with travelers and their luggage, as reservations for domestic departure flights of Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. were almost fully booked, according to the airlines. At the airpor...