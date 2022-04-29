Soccer: Suga wonder strike gives Sapporo 1st home win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Daiki Suga struck a superb winner as Consadole Sapporo secured their first home victory of the season in the J-League first division on Friday, holding off struggling Shonan Bellmare 1-0. Sapporo clung to the slender lead provided by the left wing-back's 52nd-minute half volley from 25 meters out at Sapporo Dome. It came in their 10th league game of a season that started with six straight draws. The game began with a scare for the home side as keeper Takanori Sugeno dwelled on a back pass from his teammate. When he did kick it, the ball ricocheted off Shonan forward Shuto Machino and narrowly ...