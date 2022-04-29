Baseball: Marines plan next start for pitching wunderkind Sasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Twenty-year-old Roki Sasaski, the youngest pitcher in Japanese pro baseball history to throw a perfect game, should return to the mound between May 6 and 8, Lotte Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi said Friday. Sasaki notched a Japan record-equaling 19 strikeouts in his April 10 perfect game and threw eight more perfect innings on April 17. He was dropped from the active roster on Monday. Iguchi said the Pacific League club is targeting a return during next week's series against the SoftBank Hawks at the Marines' home park, Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium, east of Tokyo. Last Sunday, the skipper said...