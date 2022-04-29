China suspends freight train operations with N. Korea amid virus

Newsfrom Japan

China has suspended freight train operations with North Korea amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Chinese border city of Dandong, the Foreign Ministry said Friday. Since earlier this week, many residential compounds in Dandong, which lies opposite the North Korean city of Sinuiji, have been locked down against a backdrop of the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, while people living in such areas have been compelled to stay home. Although North Korea claims it has found no COVID-19 infection cases, Pyongyang had suspended land traffic with China since early 2020, wit...