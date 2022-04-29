Baseball: Aoyagi goes distance as Tigers show signs of life

Koyo Aoyagi went the distance in his second straight start as the Central League's last-place Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 3-2 on Friday for their first four-game win streak of the season. Aoyagi (3-0), a side-arm right-hander, struck out seven and walked one while allowing six hits in his 129-pitch outing as Hanshin improved to 8-20 with one tie this season. "Our bullpen got a lot of work in our last series, so I tried hard to go as deep into the game as I could," Aoyagi said. "It feels great to be on the mound when the game is over, and I'd like to do that as much as I'm able." The...
Kyodo News

