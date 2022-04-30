FEATURE: Florida farmers battle blight to keep their fruit on Japan's tables

Newsfrom Japan

With Florida's citrus farmers facing some of their toughest ever times due to the combined effect of a spreading tree blight and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, innovation appears to be the key to sustain exports to Japan, one of their key markets. A long-standing global epidemic that kills fruit trees compounded by pandemic-triggered inflation has created multiple problems for farmers in one of the world's leading citrus-growing regions. This year, shipments could be the worst since 1970. Dan Richey, a 63-year-old third-generation farmer, has been exporting to Japan, Florida's larg...