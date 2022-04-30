CORRECTED: Baseball: Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win. The reigning American League MVP went deep in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, blasting a high 3-1 fastball from Lucas Giolito (0-1) over the left-center-field wall for the Angels' second solo shot after Taylor Ward led off with a homer. Ohtani, whose last big fly came on April 16, homered to the opposite field for the first time this season. It came a day a...