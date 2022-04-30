Basketball: Watanabe reflects on ups and downs of 4th NBA season

Newsfrom Japan

Following his team's first-round exit from the NBA playoffs, Yuta Watanabe reflected Friday on a challenging season with the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old Japanese national team forward was not part of coach Nick Nurse's playoff rotation and logged less than three minutes per game throughout the 4-2 series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe also saw limited action in the regular season, playing 38 out of 82 games for a Toronto side that finished fifth in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. "There were good times, but there were also hard times where I couldn't play an ac...