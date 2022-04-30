Baseball: Yoshida blasts Buffaloes past Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time defending Pacific League batting champion Masataka Yoshida hit a pair of late home runs to power the defending champion Orix Buffaloes to a 3-2 win over the Seibu Lions on Saturday. Considered by some MLB scouts to be Japanese baseball's best pure hitter, Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a first-inning single, and tie-breaking homers in the sixth and eighth innings, his third and fourth long bombs of the season. Yoshihisa Hirano, Orix's fourth pitcher at Kyocera Dome, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his PL-leading ninth save. Brian O'Grady doubled in Sosuke Genda to put Seibu up 1-0 in the f...