Soccer: Frontale beat Guangzhou 1-0, finish 2nd in ACL Group I

Kawasaki Frontale defeated China's Guangzhou FC 1-0 on Saturday but had to settle for second place in Asian Champions League Group I after Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim snatched the top spot in dramatic fashion. With three teams fighting for first place, Malaysian champions JDT clinched the group's sole automatic round-of-16 berth by beating Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 when the South Koreans conceded an own goal with the last kick of the game. Toru Oniki's Kawasaki squad started the final match day in third place and needed a win over the already-eliminated Guangzhou, along with a stalemate between JDT ...