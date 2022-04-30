Sunken boat exposes flaw in communications system by tour operator

Newsfrom Japan

The mobile phone of the captain of a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido was unreachable during most of its last trip, sources familiar with the case said Saturday, highlighting an apparent failure by the operator of properly managing its communications system. The finding came as 12 people were still unaccounted for a week after the 19-ton Kazu I went missing in rough waters while sightseeing around the scenic Shiretoko Peninsula. The finding highlighted a series of flaws in the communications system by the operator Shiretoko Yuransen, including a broken radio antenna at its office on the day of...