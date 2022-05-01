Japan eyes classifying defense guidelines amid China, Russia threats

Newsfrom Japan

The idea of partially classifying Japan's national defense guidelines, under a major policy review into the country's security by year-end, is being floated to better deal with increased regional security threats by China and Russia, government sources said Saturday. Making the revised version of the National Defense Program Guidelines, a 10-year defense buildup policy, confidential would be in line with the mostly classified U.S. National Defense Strategy and enable Japan to be more specific in its strategy toward contingencies also involving North Korea, the sources said. The guidelines, whi...