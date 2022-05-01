Over 40% of Japanese firms to raise prices within a year: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Over 40 percent of Japanese companies are raising prices within a year amid rising material costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey by a credit research firm showed. In the Teikoku Databank Ltd. survey of 1,855 companies in Japan conducted in early April, 43.2 percent of the firms said they raised prices this month or plan to do so by the end of March next year. When combined with the companies that have already increased prices between October and March, the percentage reaches 64.7 percent of the total, Teikoku Databank said. However, 16.4 percent said...