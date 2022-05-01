Baseball: Rookie Nishi beats Giants for Tigers' 6th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Junya Nishi struck out eight over seven innings to lead the Central League's last-place Hanshin Tigers to their sixth straight win, 8-1 over the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday. At Tokyo Dome, Nishi (1-0) allowed one run on a walk and three hits. He also went 1-for-3 with an infield single. "We knew he had good stuff as a pitcher, this was simply the proof," Tigers manager Akihiro Yano said. "He's the real deal." The Giants, who lost captain Hayato Sakamoto to a knee injury the day before, took a 1-0 lead on new import Adam Walker's fourth home run, but the Tigers came from behind in a two-run...