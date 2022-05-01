Japan mulls programs to develop talent in semiconductors, batteries

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering establishing talent development programs involving industry, academia and government sectors across the country to boost domestic development in semiconductors and batteries, government sources said Sunday. The programs, which will be based on a framework established in the Kyushu region in March, aim to secure human resources for industries becoming increasingly important in an era of digitalization and decarbonization, as demand for such professionals around the world grows, according to an official of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. A joint chip-making vent...