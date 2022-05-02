FEATURE: Japanese live-streaming platform giving Ukrainian streamers new life

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese live-streaming platform is going beyond providing a way for youths to earn money -- it is changing the lives of Ukrainians hit by the war. Tetiana Dozhuk is one of two streamers that "Omusubi Channel" has already helped to evacuate to Japan since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, with the platform also devising ways to support other Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries like Poland. The 28-year-old from Odesa was staying with family in Chernivtsi, a western Ukrainian city located around 30 kilometers from the border with Romania, when she contacted ...