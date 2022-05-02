New Zealand reopens borders to visa-waiver countries

New Zealand on Monday reopened its borders to international visitors from visa-waiver countries such as Japan, South Korea and the United States, continuing the country's staggered reopening after more than two years of border restrictions. Tourists from visa-waiver countries and territories can now enter if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and return a negative pre-departure test. Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement the reopening marked a "milestone for visitors" from key markets such as Japan, the United States, Britain, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia and Canada. The m...
