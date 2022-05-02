Soccer: Former Japan, Yugoslavia manager Osim dies at 80

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan and Yugoslavia soccer national team manager Ivica Osim has died, Austrian club Sturm Graz, one of the clubs he piloted, said Sunday. He was 80. The Sarajevo-born former forward, who played for Yugoslavia at the 1964 Olympic Games, managed his country to the quarterfinals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. He managed Japan after the 2006 World Cup but left the post in November 2007 after suffering a brain infarction. Osim first arrived in Japan to take the reins at then J-League first-division side JEF United in 2003, guiding them to their first major title with the League Cup in 2005...