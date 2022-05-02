Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. plunge, Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower on Monday morning, tracking a plunge on Wall Street late last week as sentiment was pulled down on expectations that the U.S. central bank will take an aggressive stance in monetary tightening during its policy meeting later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 143.30 points, or 0.53 percent, from Thursday to 26,704.60. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index was down 9.12 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,890.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by construction, real estate and precision in...