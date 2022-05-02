Soccer: Yokohama draw to top Group H, set up last-16 tie with Kobe

Yokohama F Marinos reached the knockout phase of the Asian Champions League on Sunday when they drew 1-1 in their last Group H game with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Yokohama will face fellow J-League side Vissel Kobe in August after the draw was made for the round of 16. Urawa Reds, through after finishing second in Group F, will face Group I winners Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia. F Marinos went into the game on Sunday a point above their South Korean rivals and they were ahead after just four minutes when Joel Chima Fujita won the ball deep in the opposition half and...
