Tennis: Osaka beaten in Madrid Open 2nd round

Japan's Naomi Osaka went out in the second round of the Madrid Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Osaka complained of pain in her left Achilles tendon after beating Anastasia Potapova of Russia by the same score Friday in the first round. Taking painkillers before the second outing could not prevent her from making an early exit in the Spanish capital. The four-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1 struggled with her serve throughout, with the injury also hampering her ability to deal with Sorribes Tormo's variety of shots. Osaka had around a week of...