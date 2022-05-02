Soccer: Doan nets 7th league goal as PSV stay in title hunt

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored his seventh goal of the Dutch Eredivisie season Sunday as PSV Eindhoven beat Willem II 4-2 to stay in the race for the title. Doan tucked in a Philipp Max cross from the left two minutes into the game at Philips Stadion, taking his season's tally to 10 goals in all competitions. "It feels very good to win the game and to score the goal," said Doan, as PSV remain second, four points behind leaders Ajax. Daizen Maeda set up a goal as Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Old Firm derby to move within a touching distance of their first Scottish Premie...