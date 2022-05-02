51% of Japan kids get 1st smartphone at elementary school age: poll

Newsfrom Japan

Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey. The rate was up 11.5 percentage points from the previous poll in 2019, said Mobile Marketing Data Labo, an information technology market research firm in Tokyo. The proportion of children receiving their first smartphones before elementary school, meanwhile, rose to 5.8 percent from 2.8 percent. An official at MMD Labo attributed the changes to "more households using them as a means of contact ...