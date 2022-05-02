Tokyo stocks end slightly lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Monday on speculation that the U.S. central bank will take a more aggressive stance in its monetary tightening during its policy meeting later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 29.37 points, or 0.11 percent, from Thursday at 26,818.53. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index finished 1.27 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 1,898.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by real estate, service and precision instrument issues.